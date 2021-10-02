Advertisement

Scott Co. honors man who made sure football team safely got off school bus after it caught fire

Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.
Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.

Alvin Edwards, a truck driver from Texas, made sure football players safely got off their bus after it caught on fire last Friday. The team was heading home from a game at the time.

“Anytime someone goes above and beyond for anyone, especially the students in our community, it’s definitely worthy of an honor,” Scott County High School Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said.

Edwards said he was passing through Kentucky when he saw the fire. Being a father himself, his first instinct was to help.

“When I spotted a bus, I knew it was a bunch of kids on the bus. I knew I had to do something. I had to stop and make them get off the bus,” Edwards said.

Wes Banco and the team’s booster club flew Edwards and his family to Friday night’s game. The community wanted to honor him with a big thank you.

Edwards received a key to the city, a proclamation, and a signed jersey from the football team.

“Which is number 35, which is the number of people that were on the bus when he helped them,” Gabehart said.

Edwards said he doesn’t feel like a hero, but he’s grateful to have been in the right place at the right time. He said that fiery night is one he’ll never forget.

“It was a life-changing event. As far as changing me? Nope, because if I see it again, I’ll do it again,” Edwards said.

The state also awarded Edwards a Kentucky Colonel. It’s the highest title of honor granted by the Commonwealth.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
Coroner identifies two killed in Frankfort apartment building fire
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear says official data now shows COVID-19 cases on the decline in Kentucky
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Latest News

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a barn in Winchester.
Crews battle large fire at a barn in Clark County
The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their...
UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Big Blue Madness tickets sell out in less than an hour
Woodford County and West Jessamine face off in Versailles