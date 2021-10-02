Scott County holds off Great Crossing 14-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County extended its winning streak over county rival Great Crossing on Friday night with a 14-6 win in front of a packed house at the Eagle’s Nest.

The Cardinals scored the only points of the first half on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Hickey to Taylor Luttrull to take a 7-0 lead into the locker room. Scott County found paydirt once again later in the third quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.

Great Crossing was able to avoid the shutout when Gabe Nichols hooked up with Zacharrey Kelly for a 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Scott County improves to 3-3 on the season, while Great Crossing drops to 5-1.

