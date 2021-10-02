UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New names have been added to the University of Kentucky’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their community.

The UK Alumni Association named the 27 former students as the Alumni Class of 2020. That includes former Governor Steve Beshear, actress Ashley Judd and former UK and professional basketball player Valerie Still.

“It’s very prestigious company. Importantly and emphatically I want to emphasize what an institute of higher learning this is and the light that was in me was sparked by my education here at the University of Kentucky,” Judd said.

There are 333 former UK students in the Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

