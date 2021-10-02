Wilmore holds 23rd annual arts and crafts fair

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The 23rd annual arts and crafts fair took place Saturday in Wilmore.

It showcased local artwork for people to buy and enjoy after the pandemic canceled the fair last year.

The festival took over East Main Street in the downtown business district.

“The crowds have been very good early. We’re surprised,” said Judy Woolums, director of Wilmore Community Development.

Festival organizers were pleased with the increased turnout. Not only was it also Asbury University’s parent’s weekend, but good weather and live music also brought more people to town.

“It means a lot. It brings people out that have no idea about Wilmore. They’ve never been here before. They don’t know what we have to offer. They have the opportunity to see all of the shops —all the shops are open and go in and see what we have to offer,” said Woolums

Many people, including children and furry friends, were welcome at the festival. Rhonda May, who came to visit with her mom and sister, was just happy to come out to support local businesses in Wilmore.

“It’s a great time to come and maybe shop for those fall decorations or maybe Christmas. A lot of the vendors had some great Christmas stuff. If you have that hard-to-find individual, it’s the perfect place to shop and find something unique," said May.

Businesses like West Maple Creations are excited to get out, talk to people, and show off their woodworks created by McKenzie Sanborn’s father. He has peripheral neuropathy and has little to no feeling in his lower limbs. Sanborn and her husband seel the work her father creates.

“It’s gotten very busy, and we love the atmosphere, but when we first got here, I just took a picture here from the very top of the street because of the slope, and it’s just very peaceful,” said Sanborn.

The festival had over 56 vendors, and organizers are already excited for next year’s event.

"

Copyright 2021 WKYT. Al” rights reserved.