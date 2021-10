LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. won its sixth-straight on Friday, knocking off West Jessamine, 60-14.

The Yellow Jackets, coached by former UK defensive end Dennis Johnson, is off to its best start since 2007, when Woodford Co. won its first five games to start the season.

Woodford Co. travels to Madison Southern (2-5) next Friday.

