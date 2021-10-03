Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cool and dreary weather staying around

While we aren't expecting washout conditions any one day, our pattern will remain active...
While we aren't expecting washout conditions any one day, our pattern will remain active through the workweek ahead(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An active pattern is settling into the Commonwealth as we head through the week ahead, with temperatures staying around or just below average most days.

Scattered showers will remain with us through this evening and into tonight, but there will also be plenty of dry time mixed in between. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side through this evening in the 60s, and then we only cool into the lower-60s and upper-50s through tonight as mostly cloudy skies remain around. Winds will stay light to moderate through tonight as well.

By Monday, morning temperatures will begin the day in the lower-60s. Some patchy fog will be around for areas in the early morning hours, but we’ll also track in a few scattered showers remaining around as well. These scattered showers will last through the afternoon and evening hours, but not everyone will see these chances as we have plenty of dry time as well. Highs on Monday will vary with where the rain is, but generally, most will reach the mid-70s, with lower-70s expected for those who see a bit more rain.

We’ll keep our active pattern going through the rest of the week as highs stay near or below average in the mid to lower-70s. Scattered rain chances pick back up again late Tuesday and become a bit more widespread on Wednesday and Thursday. While showers will be more widespread, I’m not expecting complete washout conditions either day. Then, by the end of the week, rain chances will become more scattered to isolated with plenty of dry time mixed in as well.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The time we are going through right now, if you don’t make a wise decision, you’ll end up...
Lexington restaurant owner reduces hours due to staff shortage
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their...
UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Gameday in the Bluegrass: Things to know ahead of UK football’s sold-out game vs. Florida
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown

Latest News

Sunday's Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Rainy Sunday and Week to Come
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
While not every day will be a complete washout, an active pattern will stay around through much...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern takes over
Weekend Forecast Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our Dry Period Comes to an End