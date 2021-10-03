Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cool and dreary weather staying around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An active pattern is settling into the Commonwealth as we head through the week ahead, with temperatures staying around or just below average most days.

Scattered showers will remain with us through this evening and into tonight, but there will also be plenty of dry time mixed in between. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side through this evening in the 60s, and then we only cool into the lower-60s and upper-50s through tonight as mostly cloudy skies remain around. Winds will stay light to moderate through tonight as well.

By Monday, morning temperatures will begin the day in the lower-60s. Some patchy fog will be around for areas in the early morning hours, but we’ll also track in a few scattered showers remaining around as well. These scattered showers will last through the afternoon and evening hours, but not everyone will see these chances as we have plenty of dry time as well. Highs on Monday will vary with where the rain is, but generally, most will reach the mid-70s, with lower-70s expected for those who see a bit more rain.

We’ll keep our active pattern going through the rest of the week as highs stay near or below average in the mid to lower-70s. Scattered rain chances pick back up again late Tuesday and become a bit more widespread on Wednesday and Thursday. While showers will be more widespread, I’m not expecting complete washout conditions either day. Then, by the end of the week, rain chances will become more scattered to isolated with plenty of dry time mixed in as well.

