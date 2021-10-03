Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Rainy Sunday and Week to Come

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a rainy day across the Commonwealth with temps in the mid-60s. This week to come has rain spelled out all over it, so if you are wanting some days to hang out at home to watch movies or football, you’re definitely in luck.

As we get into the day showers and storms will continue to fire up. This will keep temperatures at bay and only get up around 70 degrees. It won’t be an all-day rain, but you will need to keep your rain gear with you. I do think after dinner time the rain should taper off and temps drop back into the 60s into the evening and overnight.

The start of the workweek will feature some dry periods earlier on and then showers and storms will increase into the afternoon and evening hours. Temps into the week ahead stay right around the low to mid-70s with lows close to 60 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances look to be more widespread throughout the day. The first day of Keeneland starts Thursday and right now, it doesn’t look too pretty out there. Hopefully, by the weekend, we can clear out for the UK LSU matchup.

In the meantime, I hope you stay dry and have a great day:)

