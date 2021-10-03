Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Rainy Sunday and Week to Come

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a rainy day across the Commonwealth with temps in the mid-60s. This week to come has rain spelled out all over it, so if you are wanting some days to hang out at home to watch movies or football, you’re definitely in luck.

As we get into the day showers and storms will continue to fire up. This will keep temperatures at bay and only get up around 70 degrees. It won’t be an all-day rain, but you will need to keep your rain gear with you. I do think after dinner time the rain should taper off and temps drop back into the 60s into the evening and overnight.

The start of the workweek will feature some dry periods earlier on and then showers and storms will increase into the afternoon and evening hours. Temps into the week ahead stay right around the low to mid-70s with lows close to 60 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances look to be more widespread throughout the day. The first day of Keeneland starts Thursday and right now, it doesn’t look too pretty out there. Hopefully, by the weekend, we can clear out for the UK LSU matchup.

In the meantime, I hope you stay dry and have a great day:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The time we are going through right now, if you don’t make a wise decision, you’ll end up...
Lexington restaurant owner reduces hours due to staff shortage
The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their...
UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Gameday in the Bluegrass: Things to know ahead of UK football’s sold-out game vs. Florida
Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.
Scott Co. honors man who made sure football team safely got off school bus after it caught fire
File image
Crash delays traffic on interstate in Rowan County

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
While not every day will be a complete washout, an active pattern will stay around through much...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern takes over
Weekend Forecast Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our Dry Period Comes to an End
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Arrives This Evening