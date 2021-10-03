Advertisement

Driver to be sentenced in connection to deadly NKY police chase

Mason Meyer
Mason Meyer(Hamilton County)
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky (WXIX) -A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly police chase in Campbell County will be sentenced Monday.

In April, Mason Meyer, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon with a recommended sentence of 5 to 10 years, and a persistent felony offender, with a recommended sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Cincinnati police released body camera footage showing that Meyer led the chase for 14-minutes. The pursuit started in Lower Price Hill, went through other parts of Cincinnati, and ended in Newport, KY.

Officers say that it ended when Meyer crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth in Newport, killing Gayle and Raymond Laible. Two others were seriously injured.

[ FOX19 NOW Exclusive | Mason Meyer offers apology in first public interview ]

According to a federal indictment, Meyer was being chased in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport.

Meyer and the passenger Kirsten Johnson had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, and a loaded rifle with them when the case happened in July 2020, the indictment says.

When police tried to arrest Meyer, he took off, and the chase ended in the fatal crash.

Family members of the victims filed a lawsuit against law enforcement for not breaking off the chase.

Meyer is expected to go before the judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

