Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

79-year-old Dallas Hedges was last seen on the 4100 block of Leestown Road.

Hedges has Alzheimer’s disease. He is about 5′5″ tall and 140 lbs with short grey hair. Hedges is possibly wearing a dark green jacket, tan pants, mismatched tennis shoes, and likely a ball cap.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

