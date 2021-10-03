Kentucky judge won’t revist order upholing vaccine mandate

Covington, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge in Kentucky who upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has rejected a request to reconsider his decision.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the order was filed in district court in Covington on Thursday.

That’s a day before the deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption.

The judge ruled that claims raised by employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.” The suit was filed in early September by 40 employees at St. Elizabeth’s, which has a staff of around 11,200 associates and physicians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.