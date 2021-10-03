Advertisement

Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown

Wildcats earn first home win against Florida since 1986
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off No. 10 Florida 20-13. The SEC East Division showdown was more of a slog than a slugfest for much of the night, and the Gators were poised to add Jace Christmann’s 48-yard field goal attempt to their 10-7 lead. Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal got a hand on the low kick that sent the ball fluttering the line to Wallace, who found small seam to race for the game-changing TD.

