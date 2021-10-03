Advertisement

Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend

The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington...
The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. on Sept. 19 after Washington complimented his girlfriend outside of a club in Bend, Oregon.(Source: Deschutes County Sheriff via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (CNN) - A man in Oregon now faces second-degree murder charges in the death of a Black man who spoke to his girlfriend outside of a club last month.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. on Sept. 19 after Washington complimented his girlfriend outside of a club in Bend, Oregon.

A grand jury indicted Cranston on six charges Thursday in connection to the shooting, including second-degree murder.

The district attorney says the case is racially charged, but hate crime charges haven’t been filed against Cranston, who is white, due to insufficient evidence. Washington was Black.

At a news conference Thursday, Hummel spoke about the country’s history of lynching Black men for talking to white women, saying hundreds of people called and wrote his office to remind him of that.

Hummel also said he informed Washington’s mother, Lawanda Roberson, of the stronger charges against her son’s alleged killer and she “thanked God,” KTVZ reports.

Cranston’s attorney says video evidence shows Washington attacked his client first, and he accuses the district attorney of fanning the flames of an intense situation.

Cranston initially faced manslaughter charges. He’s being held without bail.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

“The time we are going through right now, if you don’t make a wise decision, you’ll end up...
Lexington restaurant owner reduces hours due to staff shortage
The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their...
UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Gameday in the Bluegrass: Things to know ahead of UK football’s sold-out game vs. Florida
Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.
Scott Co. honors man who made sure football team safely got off school bus after it caught fire
The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge...
Ohio schools warned about ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

People from across the country made their way to Mt. Sterling Saturday, setting up for the...
WATCH | Recovery group holds rally to provide resources for people battling addiction
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement
The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide
Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police, spoke at a news conference hours after...
State troopers 'not immortal,' director of Illinois force says