Advertisement

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The time we are going through right now, if you don’t make a wise decision, you’ll end up...
Lexington restaurant owner reduces hours due to staff shortage
The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their...
UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Gameday in the Bluegrass: Things to know ahead of UK football’s sold-out game vs. Florida
Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.
Scott Co. honors man who made sure football team safely got off school bus after it caught fire
File image
Crash delays traffic on interstate in Rowan County

Latest News

People from across the country made their way to Mt. Sterling Saturday, setting up for the...
WATCH | Recovery group holds rally to provide resources for people battling addiction
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/03: Ky. Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts
WATCH| Kentucky Newsmakers 10/03: Ky. Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
Amber Alert issued after NC ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son
The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington...
Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend