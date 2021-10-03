Advertisement

Recovery group holds rally to provide resources for people battling addiction

A Mt. Sterling recovery group held a rally to provide resources to people battling addiction.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People from across the country made their way to Mt. Sterling Saturday, setting up for the annual recovery rally.

After a year and a half of the pandemic, organizers say these services are needed now more than ever before.

“We had both just gotten clean and part of being in recovery is giving back to that next person,” explained organizer Tony Barrett.

That’s why husband and wife Tony and Tabitha Barrett decided to start the event in 2019.

“Honestly, God put it on our hearts to do something. In the middle of the night, I started a Facebook page and I was just hoping to get a little of attention to the fact that there is help out there. And it just kind of snowballed,” Tony said.

It started as the Recovery Montgomery County Facebook Page, then became the annual Recovery Rally, and now they have their very own office space in downtown Mt. Sterling. Help for anyone who needs and wants it is available, because as Barrett says, addiction doesn’t stop at the county line and neither does recovery.

“We help people do job resumes, applications, food stamps, medical, peer support specialist on site. So anything that they really need,” said Tabitha Barrett.

During the pandemic, addiction and overdose rates have climbed, and are not slowing down yet. That means their help is needed now more than ever.

“It’s not just an addict problem. It’s not just a recovery problem. This is a community problem. It’s a state problem. And if we don’t come together as a community and reduce the stigma and have people reaching out, we won’t be able to change things. We can’t incarcerate our way out of this problem.”

They say there are dozens of booths at the event, full of resources to help do just that.

