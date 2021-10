LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Cambridge and Village Drive.

According to police, a car crashed into two parked cars, one of which hit a building.

Witnesses told police three people got out of the vehicle.

Police have not made any arrests as of now.

