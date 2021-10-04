Advertisement

Blast from the past: MixTape Tour coming to Lexington

Pop supergroup New Kids On The Block will make a stop in Lexington as part of The MixTape Tour....
Pop supergroup New Kids On The Block will make a stop in Lexington as part of The MixTape Tour. They'll be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be a blast from the past at Rupp Arena next summer.

Pop supergroup New Kids On The Block will make a stop in Lexington as part of The MixTape Tour. They’ll be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The tour will stop in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com.

