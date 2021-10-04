Advertisement

Central Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.(Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Sheriff Corman entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning. Corman released this written statement afterward:

“I would like to apologize to my family, friends, staff, and fellow citizens of Jessamine for my error in judgement on September 10th. Thinking I was not impaired that night was a mistake, and I sincerely hope that the people of this community can accept my apology. I am truly thankful for the outpouring of support and friendship I have received during this time. It has been truly overwhelming, and I am truly thankful for your prayers and support.”

According to the arrest citation, someone called 911 just after midnight on September 10 to report a reckless driver on Sulpher Well in the area of East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville.

The caller said the SUV had official tags and was swerving.

Nicholasville police say an officer then saw the vehicle pull into a church parking lot in the 300 block of West Maple St. and park, before it then left again back onto West Maple St.

Police say the vehicle crossed the center line a couple more times, so the officer did a traffic stop. The citation says Sheriff Corman then got out of his official sheriff’s vehicle and walked toward the officer, unsteady on his feet.

Police say the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol. The citation says the officer found a white cup filled with bourbon in the console of Corman’s vehicle.

The officer had Sheriff Corman perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. Corman was then arrested and taken to jail.

No word yet on what kind of sentence Sheriff Corman will receive.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington teen killed in Richmond shooting
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
Police are looking for the suspects as of now.
Suspects sought in Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown
Richmond Police responded to the RC Conference Hall around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021...
Richmond Police investigating deadly shooting that killed Lexington teen

Latest News

Richmond Police responded to the RC Conference Hall around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021...
Business owners say area where teen was fatally shot is becoming more dangerous
Mason Meyer
Driver in deadly NKY police chase pleads guilty to murder
Rain chances increase for mid week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled weather continues
Police lights.
Husband, wife killed in Morgan County crash