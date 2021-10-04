Chain businesses in Kentucky struggling to find employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the Commonwealth, and nationwide, businesses are struggling to find employees. This hiring crisis is predominantly affecting chain business.

Early in the pandemic, many businesses turned to curbside. Now, Men’s Wearhouse in Hamburg is curbside, for a reason unrelated to social distancing.

“I open and close. I get up at 6 every morning, I get home at 10,” said Men’s Wearhouse store manager Brendon Dolen.

Dolen is the store’s only employee.

“I think working conditions got harder for employees,” Dolen said. “Plus, we’re lower staffed anyway after COVID, it just started weighing on people so, slowly, they just started finding other jobs.”

“We are struggling a little bit to fill open roles,” said Kroger affairs manager Erin Grant. “Right now, we are focusing on gearing up for flu season, for the holiday selling season.”

Grant says the company is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday. During a time everyone is looking for employees, Kroger is trying to set itself apart.

“Our average hourly rate with benefits included is $20 dollars an hour,” Grant said.

The Lexington Public Library’s trying to help, with a “take-home job fair.” Job-seeking bookworms can take home a “job bag” with information about openings.

“We hope that other businesses here about this and they say hey how can we take part and how can we put our information in the bag,” said Lexington Public Library community relations manager Kelli Parmley.

If you’re interested in learning more about Kroger’s virtual job fair, you can visit this website.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Lexington Public Library’s take-home job fair, you can visit this website.

