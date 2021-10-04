Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wet First Week Of October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the first first full week of October and things are looking pretty darn wet. Unfortunately, wet Octobers have become common of late and this one looks to be following along with this trend.

For perspective, 7 of the top 10 wettest Octobers on record in Lexington have happened since 2002. That’s absolutely astounding when you consider records have been kept here since the 1870s. Could this one enter the list? It’s sure off to a running… Make that raining… start.

Storms out there today are a little more scattered than what we had on Sunday, but any shower or storm can put down heavy rains. The best coverage looks to be across central and eastern Kentucky.

Tuesday features even less coverage of the showers and storms, but that changes in a hurry by Tuesday night and Wednesday. This is when additional heavy rainfall returns to the region as it spins counterclockwise around low pressure lifting northward through the region.

Another 1″-3″ of rain will be possible, with locally higher amounts. That means we will have to be on guard for some high water issues, especially in those areas who’ve picked up quite a bit of rain already.