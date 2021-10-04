Driver charged in deadly NKY police chase returns to court Monday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky (WXIX) -A man charged in connection to a deadly police chase from Cincinnati to Newport will return to a Campbell County courtroom at 8 a.m. Monday.

Mason Meyer, 28, faces multiple charges including two counts of murder, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment, court records show.

Cincinnati police released body camera footage showing that Meyer led the chase for 14-minutes. The pursuit started in Lower Price Hill, went through other parts of Cincinnati, and ended in Newport, KY.

Officers say that it ended when Meyer crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth in Newport, killing Gayle and Raymond Laible.

Two others were seriously injured.

[ FOX19 NOW Exclusive | Mason Meyer offers apology in first public interview ]

According to a federal indictment, Meyer was being chased in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport.

Meyer and the passenger Kirsten Johnson had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, and a loaded rifle with them when the case happened in July 2020, the indictment says.

When police tried to arrest Meyer, he took off, and the chase ended in the fatal crash.

Family members of the victims filed a lawsuit against law enforcement for not breaking off the chase.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.