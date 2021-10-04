Husband, wife killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Morgan County.

It happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon on Route 7 in West Liberty.

Officials say 69-year-old Ellis Ratliff was driving with his wife, 75-year-old Mabel Ratliff, when their car collided with a pickup truck.

The Ratliffs died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to UK Hospital. We don’t know their condition at this time.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

