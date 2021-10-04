Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled weather continues

Rain chances increase for mid week
Rain chances increase for mid week(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and even a few storms will be possible today.

The scattered risk of showers & thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. Most of us will experience a lot of dry hours out there today and tomorrow. That doesn’t mean that we will be completely dry during those days. Our scattered chances still mean rain is a possibility.

By the middle of the week, our chances will become a little more widespread. This next best chance of rain will include some big soakers for Wednesday & Thursday. You will have dry times, but most will remain on the wetter side.

Take care of each other.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington teen killed in Richmond shooting
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
Police are looking for the suspects as of now.
Suspects sought in Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
While we aren't expecting washout conditions any one day, our pattern will remain active...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cool and dreary weather staying around
Sunday's Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Rainy Sunday and Week to Come
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast