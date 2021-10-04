Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and even a few storms will be possible today.

The scattered risk of showers & thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. Most of us will experience a lot of dry hours out there today and tomorrow. That doesn’t mean that we will be completely dry during those days. Our scattered chances still mean rain is a possibility.

By the middle of the week, our chances will become a little more widespread. This next best chance of rain will include some big soakers for Wednesday & Thursday. You will have dry times, but most will remain on the wetter side.

Take care of each other.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.