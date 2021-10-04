Advertisement

Jones, Paschal earn SEC weekly honors

Linebacker Jacquez Jones has been named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) celebrates stopping a Florida drive during their NCAA...
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) celebrates stopping a Florida drive during their NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones has been named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

He had nine tackles, a quarterback hurry and the game-saving pass breakup to upset No. 10 Florida 20-13 Saturday night. The win marked UK’s first against Florida in Lexington since 1986.

Jones is second on the team in tackles (33) and pass breakups (4) and has been a key cog in Kentucky’s steely defensive unit. 

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal has been named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. His blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown turned the tide in UK’s upset win against the Gators.

Paschal was also named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. The three-time captain finished with seven tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

No. 16 Kentucky plays host to LSU on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network. Extremely limited ticket availability remains.

