Kentucky’s October 16 showdown at Georgia to air on WKYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 16 Kentucky’s October 16 showdown at No. 2 Georgia will air at 3:30 on WKYT.

This is the first CBS primetime game for the Wildcats since they lost to the Bulldogs in Lexington back in 2018. Georgia won that game 34-17 to book a spot in the SEC title game.

Georgia has won 11 straight meetings against the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.