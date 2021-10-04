Advertisement

Kentucky’s October 16 showdown at Georgia to air on WKYT

Kentucky and Georgia players line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky and Georgia players line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 16 Kentucky’s October 16 showdown at No. 2 Georgia will air at 3:30 on WKYT.

This is the first CBS primetime game for the Wildcats since they lost to the Bulldogs in Lexington back in 2018. Georgia won that game 34-17 to book a spot in the SEC title game.

Georgia has won 11 straight meetings against the Wildcats.

