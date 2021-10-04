Advertisement

Kroger Health looking to fill 1,500 jobs

Kroger Health on Monday announced plans to add 1,500 new associates in the coming weeks.
Kroger Health on Monday announced plans to add 1,500 new associates in the coming weeks.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger Health on Monday announced plans to add 1,500 new associates in the coming weeks.

Kroger Health is the healthcare division of The Kroger Company, America’s second-largest grocery chain.

Kroger is looking for: Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners, among others.

Full- and part-time positions are available.

Wednesday’s virtual hiring event is scheduled to take place between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more.

