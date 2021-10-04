Advertisement

Richmond Police investigating deadly shooting that killed Lexington teen

Richmond Police responded to the RC Conference Hall around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021...
Richmond Police responded to the RC Conference Hall around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 after reports of numerous shots fired.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Police say when they arrived at the RC Conference Hall a little before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, they found that 18-year-old Alexis R. Jenkins of Lexington had been shot.

“We heard something that sounded like fireworks,” said Samantha Ashcraft, who lives near the hall. “It was 5, I remember that to a T, it was 5 pops…and it kind of vibrated the house.”

Police say Jenkins was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident worries Ashcraft, who has kids of her own.

“I got a 19-year-old, a 25-year-old...a 20-year-old,” Ashcraft said. “I mean, what can they do for fun? Without fearing for their life, you know?

Ashcraft has a friend who lives at the Countryside Inn next to the conference hall.

“She said it sounded like a cannon,” said Ashcraft. “A bullet went through the apartment next to her, so that’s close to home.”

The friend said there was a private party being held at the hall, and that she heard two sets of shots, first around 12 a.m. and then again around 2:30. She says the separate occasions sounded different, leading her to believe there might have different weapons used.

Richmond Chief of Police Rodney Richardson couldn’t offer additional details as the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

“Times aren’t like they were when I was growing up,” Ashcraft said. “You come home when the lights come on. Now you can’t even go out to a party without getting killed. It’s just sad times.”

The Madison County Coroner said Jenkins was taken to Louisville for an autopsy. Richmond Police are asking those with information about the incident to call 859-624-4776.

