Rotation of Fayette County Schools bus route cancellations start Monday

Each week, a new set of routes will be canceled for the morning. Service will be provided for...
Each week, a new set of routes will be canceled for the morning. Service will be provided for these routes in the afternoon, but buses will run at 4:45 p.m. rather than their regular time.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Because of a continued staff shortage in the district, Fayette County Public Schools is instituting a rotating schedule of bus route cancellations and delays.

Each week, a new set of routes will be canceled for the morning. Service will be provided for these routes in the afternoon, but buses will run at 4:45 p.m. rather than their regular time.

The rotation begins Monday.

“I understand why they’re doing it,” said mom Carrie Somervill. “I understand why they’re doing it the way they are doing it. I do appreciate the notice, because it allows us to adjust our schedules to make accommodations.”

“Although we have hired 19 new full-time bus drivers and five additional substitute drivers since the beginning of the school year, we continue to face staffing shortages each day,” Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said in a release to families. “This ongoing challenge has left us without enough drivers to cover our scheduled routes and forced us to take the unprecedented step of cancelling or delaying service for some of our students.”

Dr. Liggins said the rotation will ensure that the same routes are not impacted repeatedly.

“We’re just glad to be there in-person and learning,” said Somervill. “If that means that we’ve got to drive him to school, then we will drive him to school.”

The list of November cancellations will be available online next week.

See October’s schedule here.

