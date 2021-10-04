‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central community met Monday afternoon, filling the high school gym with black and gold to send off a man who always brought them together.

“He spoke for those who could not speak for themselves.” said Zach Collins. “He put the world on notice and let them know the mountains were not a place for standing down, but standing up.”

With a host of voices officiating the ceremony, many shared the stories Matney left through the work he did in choosing the career path he chose.

“He said, ‘I felt my ministry was to the kids of the mountains,’” recalled Chad Blair. “He impacted everybody. He had that kind of passion for people and their kids.”

Jim Matney funeral (WYMT)

Loved ones spoke about how his competitive head never overshadowed his compassionate heart.

“He was so much more than a coach. So much more,” said Blair. “Today is not a funeral. It’s a celebration… today is a hall of fame ceremony.”

They said his greatest treasures on earth were not the awards or recognition he earned as a coach, but the family he leaves behind. And his legacy is not football, but faith.

“His heart beat and his blood flowed for the people of the mountains,” said Collins. “The best coaches lead their teams through their examples.”

Those teams- current ant past- were represented in the Johnson Central gymnasium Monday as the community gathered. Many sharing stories of how Matney helped them become the person they are by simply sharing his character with everyone he encountered.

Jim Matney funeral (WYMT)

“Those lessons, though they are going to be missed, will never be forgotten,” said Collins.

Though they carried Matney out of the gym and set off toward his final resting place, those he touched say his life will never be silenced by death.

“His legacy, which he has cemented in these mountains, will never be forgotten,” said Collins. “The pride of the mountains flowed from Jim Matney like a creek on a rainy day.”

