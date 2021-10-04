Advertisement

‘We’re on the right trajectory:’ Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update at 4:00 p.m. on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear began his briefing by talking about the reopening of Kynect Insurance. Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 at kynect.ky.gov.

The governor said overall today’s COVID report has a lot of positive trends. However, the growing death toll is still hitting hard.

On Saturday, there were 2,511 cases and 54 deaths, on Sunday there were 1,201 cases and 22 deaths, and on Monday there are 1,239 cases and 26 deaths. Many of these deaths were people in their 40s and 50s, according to the governor.

Gov. Beshear announced the state is seeing a 9.31% positivity rate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington teen killed in Richmond shooting
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Police are looking for the suspects as of now.
Suspects sought in Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown

Latest News

The Men’s Wearhouse in Hamburg is curbside due to a lack of staff.
Chain businesses in Kentucky struggling to find employees
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wet First Week Of October
A new pediatric specialty infusion clinic was set up in Lexington to act as the states primary...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens pediatric monoclonal antibody clinic
Pop supergroup New Kids On The Block will make a stop in Lexington as part of The MixTape Tour....
Blast from the past: MixTape Tour coming to Lexington