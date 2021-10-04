‘We’re on the right trajectory:’ Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update at 4:00 p.m. on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear began his briefing by talking about the reopening of Kynect Insurance. Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 at kynect.ky.gov.

The governor said overall today’s COVID report has a lot of positive trends. However, the growing death toll is still hitting hard.

On Saturday, there were 2,511 cases and 54 deaths, on Sunday there were 1,201 cases and 22 deaths, and on Monday there are 1,239 cases and 26 deaths. Many of these deaths were people in their 40s and 50s, according to the governor.

Gov. Beshear announced the state is seeing a 9.31% positivity rate.

Rates of patients on a ventilator are finally showing a decrease as well. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/zyZg0t5m4U — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) October 4, 2021

