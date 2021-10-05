BCTC opens new high-tech manufacturing training center

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning for a new high-tech manufacturing training center at Bluegrass Community Technical College in Danville.

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the ceremony and said the new facility will help fill a big void of technicians in manufacturing.

The governor mentioned students who graduate from the facility could get a job with the new Ford Plant that’s scheduled to come on line in a few years. Other opportunities include students starting their own company to provide consulting to manufacturers and businesses industry.

Students who go through the two year program can make anywhere from $20 to $30 an hour.

Most students who go through the program will come out debt free through the work ready skills scholarship.

