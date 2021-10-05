Advertisement

Buzz the tower: Wasps swarm WKYT’s weather cam at MSU

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a lot of activity Tuesday on WKYT’s weather camera at Morehead State’s campus.

A swarm of wasps popped by for their close-ups. Watch the video above.

We don’t know what exactly attracted the wasps to the camera, but we’ve been told it could be related to the magnetic field around the camera or the sound coming from it.

