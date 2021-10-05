Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A potent low pressure is slowly wrapping up to our southwest and this will lift northward through the region over the next several days. The end result will be rounds of showers and storms that put down heavy rainfall. This may lead to some local high water issues before the week is over.

Today finds a mix of sun and clouds with temps well into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will go up, but this action starts to increase later tonight. As the low pressure moves across the western Tennessee Valley into the western Ohio Valley Wednesday and Thursday, this sets the stage for some pretty good rains.

Many areas pick up 1″-3″ of rain through Friday.

Much better weather blows in for the weekend with mainly dry skies and temps in the upper 70s.

Another shower and storm maker arrives Monday and lasts into Tuesday.