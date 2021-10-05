FCPS: Investigation into bomb threat ends with no arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation into the bomb threats against four Lexington high schools is now over.

The spokesperson for Fayette County Schools told WKYT police have exhausted all leads.

“We are grateful to the Lexington Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, and Commonwealth Office of Technology for their efforts in collaboration with the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department to investigate the bomb threats made against four FCPS high schools on September 21, 2021,” spokesperson Lisa Deffendall said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the threats that said bombs were at four schools and demanded a $500,000 ransom in Bitcoin.

Students and staff were evacuated and no bombs were found at any of the high schools.

Anyone with information that could help authorities solve this crime should contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or by calling 859-253-2020.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.