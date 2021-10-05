Advertisement

FCPS: Investigation into bomb threat ends with no arrest

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation into the bomb threats against four Lexington high schools is now over.

The spokesperson for Fayette County Schools told WKYT police have exhausted all leads.

“We are grateful to the Lexington Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, and Commonwealth Office of Technology for their efforts in collaboration with the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department to investigate the bomb threats made against four FCPS high schools on September 21, 2021,” spokesperson Lisa Deffendall said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the threats that said bombs were at four schools and demanded a $500,000 ransom in Bitcoin.

Students and staff were evacuated and no bombs were found at any of the high schools.

Anyone with information that could help authorities solve this crime should contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or by calling 859-253-2020.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington teen killed in Richmond shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
Police are looking for the suspects as of now.
Suspects sought in Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown

Latest News

State Street is the traditional spot for couch burnings and rowdy celebrations, which were...
University of Kentucky Police Dept. preparing for another rowdy crowd on State Street
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) celebrates stopping a Florida drive during their NCAA...
Jones, Paschal earn SEC weekly honors
WATCH | Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens pediatric monoclonal antibody clinic
WATCH | Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens pediatric monoclonal antibody clinic
Kentucky hits 700K total cases of COVID-19
WATCH | Kentucky hits 700K total cases of COVID-19