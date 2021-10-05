Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,582 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 702,951 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.13% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 605 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,921.

As of Tuesday, 1,677 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 494 are in the ICU, and 323 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Officers say the man has life-threatening injuries.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Lexington
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky hits 700K total cases of COVID-19
Police lights.
Husband, wife killed in Morgan County crash

Latest News

Despite lower positives, healthcare workers say their work is far from over. Officials at...
Hospitals continue to treat large number of COVID-19 patients despite decreasing number of new cases
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is issuing an “Antler Alert” to remind drivers that it’s...
WATCH | ‘Antler Alert’ issued as peak season for crashes involving deer arrives
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning for a new high-tech manufacturing training center at...
BCTC opens new high-tech manufacturing training center
As the pandemic altered life in 2020, new data shows the number of collisions on the state’s...
Accidents on Kentucky roads dropped 23.9% in 2020, but fatalities increased