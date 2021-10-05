Gov. Beshear reports 2,582 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 702,951 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.13% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 605 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,921.
As of Tuesday, 1,677 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 494 are in the ICU, and 323 are on ventilators.
