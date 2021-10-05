Gov. Beshear reports 2,582 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 702,951 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.13% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 605 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,921.

As of Tuesday, 1,677 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 494 are in the ICU, and 323 are on ventilators.

THURSDAY COVID-19 REPORT:



NEW CASES: 2,582 (605 18 years or younger)

NEW DEATHS: 15

POSITIVITY RATE: 9.13%



One county is in the yellow on the incidence rate map. Eight are orange, while the remaining 111 are red. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/ZRBhirn1K4 — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) October 5, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.