Advertisement

Lexington reaches milestone in battle against COVID-19

“These are important milestones to be celebrated by our entire community,” Mayor Linda Gorton...
“These are important milestones to be celebrated by our entire community,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “I’m so proud of our residents, who continue to do what they can to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The Lexington community has pulled out all the stops to encourage people to get the vaccine because it saves lives!”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has reached a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Seventy-five percent of Lexington adults, age 18 and older, are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 73.7% of residents age 12 and older are also fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“These are important milestones to be celebrated by our entire community,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “I’m so proud of our residents, who continue to do what they can to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The Lexington community has pulled out all the stops to encourage people to get the vaccine because it saves lives!”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky hits 700K total cases of COVID-19
Officers say the man has life-threatening injuries.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Lexington
Police lights.
Husband, wife killed in Morgan County crash

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In
Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to...
Beshear’s proposed essential worker bonus could ease health care worker burnout, doctor says
A photo of a doe standing in a field.
‘Antler Alert’ issued as peak season for crashes involving deer arrives
Members from the United Soccer League, Mayor Linda Gorton and Bill Shively, the founder of...
Lexington is getting a professional soccer team