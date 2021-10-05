Lexington reaches milestone in battle against COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has reached a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Seventy-five percent of Lexington adults, age 18 and older, are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 73.7% of residents age 12 and older are also fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“These are important milestones to be celebrated by our entire community,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “I’m so proud of our residents, who continue to do what they can to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The Lexington community has pulled out all the stops to encourage people to get the vaccine because it saves lives!”

