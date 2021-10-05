Man seriously hurt after early morning shooting in Lexington
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Lexington.
It happened at an apartment complex on Liberty Road just before 4 a.m.
Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
The man was responsive when police arrived. Officers describe his injuries as life-threatening.
Police have found shell casings at the scene and are preparing for a forensic investigation.
So far officers do not have any information on potential suspects.
