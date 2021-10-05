Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Floyd County area on State Road Fork.

Troopers say that they received a call on Monday, October 4th around 3:30 in the morning regarding a possible stabbing.

While investigating, they determined that Joshua Holbrook, 28, was stabbed while fighting Danny Waddles.

Floyd County Coroner declared Holbrook, of Prestonsburg, dead at the scene. Waddles was arrested is currently charged with murder.

