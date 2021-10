RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - T-Pain is coming to the EKU Center for the Arts this fall.

The concert is slated for Nov. 13 at 8:00 p.m.

EKU officials said the concert is a private event just for EKU students.

Tickets will be available Monday, Oct. 18 to on-campus students. You can find more information here.

