Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms On The Increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A slow-moving storm system is lifting northward across the region and it’s bringing rounds of showers and storms through the end of the week. Heavy rainfall is a good bet and it may cause local high water issues for some areas.

Our low is across the deep south and lifting northward today into the western Tennessee Valley. This is bringing spiraling bands of heavy rain producing showers and storms that are coming at us from the south and southeast. There’s even the low end chance for a few strong storms that can spin just a bit.

This action takes us into Thursday before starting to slow down a bit by evening. Once again, we will need to be on guard for pockets of too much rain. You can see how the focus for heavier rains moves more into central Kentucky through Thursday night where an inch or two may show up.

Scattered showers and storms linger into Friday, but this action finally pulls away from us. The weekend weather looks mainly dry with temps on the mild side.

Our next system works in here early next week with additional showers and storms…