Fans thrilled about future Lexington pro soccer team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new professional soccer team, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The team will be in the USL League One and the first season will be in 2023. There are plans to build a new facility, but the first season will be played at a collegiate facility.

“It’s been a crazy two years,” Dunbar Soccer Parent Kevin Calhoon said.

Calhoon has seen the ups and plenty of downs as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on student athletics. But seeing his senior on the field as the Bulldogs took the victory over Tates Creek Commodores Tuesday night, he could barely contain his excitement.

“Being a former player and a coach, I tend to get a little loud at times,” Calhoon said.

The newly announced team is more good news for soccer fans with a competitive spirit.

“Louisville’s been doing well with their attendance and stuff. I think we can do just as well, if not better, than the Louisville area with their team,” Calhoon said.

Not only is Calhoon optimistic a pro team will create a big boom for the city financially, but it also gives these young players athletes and careers to look up to, right in their own hometowns.

“I mean Lexington has a huge youth following and they have for years. I think it will push the youth to train harder and it gives them something solid to achieve,” Calhoon said.

League One has also added expansion teams in Central Valley, California, northern Colorado and Spokane, Washington.

Ownership is planning to build a new stadium that could seat up to 10,000 people.

