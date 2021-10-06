Advertisement

Fans thrilled about future Lexington pro soccer team

Parents at the Tates Creek vs. Dunbar soccer game were thrilled about the announcement of a...
Parents at the Tates Creek vs. Dunbar soccer game were thrilled about the announcement of a professional soccer team coming to Lexington.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new professional soccer team, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The team will be in the USL League One and the first season will be in 2023. There are plans to build a new facility, but the first season will be played at a collegiate facility.

MORE >> Lexington is getting a professional soccer team

“It’s been a crazy two years,” Dunbar Soccer Parent Kevin Calhoon said.

Calhoon has seen the ups and plenty of downs as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on student athletics. But seeing his senior on the field as the Bulldogs took the victory over Tates Creek Commodores Tuesday night, he could barely contain his excitement.

“Being a former player and a coach, I tend to get a little loud at times,” Calhoon said.

The newly announced team is more good news for soccer fans with a competitive spirit.

“Louisville’s been doing well with their attendance and stuff. I think we can do just as well, if not better, than the Louisville area with their team,” Calhoon said.

Not only is Calhoon optimistic a pro team will create a big boom for the city financially, but it also gives these young players athletes and careers to look up to, right in their own hometowns.

“I mean Lexington has a huge youth following and they have for years. I think it will push the youth to train harder and it gives them something solid to achieve,” Calhoon said.

League One has also added expansion teams in Central Valley, California, northern Colorado and Spokane, Washington.

Ownership is planning to build a new stadium that could seat up to 10,000 people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Officers say the man has life-threatening injuries.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Lexington
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky hits 700K total cases of COVID-19
Police lights.
Husband, wife killed in Morgan County crash

Latest News

Tuesday night, activists and pastors with the group “BUILD” pushed for city leaders to get...
‘It’s getting worse:’ Lexington organization aiming to find solutions to gun violence
A new mural is going up in Lexington near Transylvania University.
New mural being painted near Transylvania University
EKU officials said the concert is a private event just for EKU students.
T-Pain coming to EKU in November
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home