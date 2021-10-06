Gov. Beshear reports 2,696 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,696 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 705,626 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.11% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 660 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 51 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 8,972.

As of Wednesday, 1,634 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 476 are in the ICU, and 314 are on ventilators.

