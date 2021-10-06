Advertisement

Horse Mania returning to Lexington next year

There is no better way to celebrate the anniversary and the return of the Breeders’ Cup than with Horse Mania. LexArts is teaming up with Keeneland and Makers Mark to bring back the beautiful horses.(WDBJ)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.

There is no better way to celebrate the anniversary and the return of the Breeders’ Cup than with Horse Mania. LexArts is teaming up with Keeneland and Makers Mark to bring back the beautiful horses.

“That being the horse capitol of the world, we would have horses with coats made out of silver, rainbow, jewels, star scapes, news print, copper, and just about anything you can imagine,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The beautiful and colorful horse statues of Horse Mania in Lexington will be back again next year. Organizers are looking for sponsors and artists to help make it all possible.

You can sponsor a horse that’s $7,500 or, if you want one of your very own, it’s about $15,000 and gives you a “buy in, now in” call.

There will be 50 horses for auction and 10 of them have already been pre-claimed. The board members believe the horse sponsorships will go quickly.

“We ask really all artists of all ages all across Kentucky to submit designs,” said Ame Sweetall, president and CEO of LexArts.

The designs will then be narrowed down and the sponsors will chose the artists for their horse.

LexArts is also planing on hosting more community events as part of Horse Mania next year like pop ups, a gala, and arty-parties.

“This community will roll out the purple carpet and showcase the best of Lexington from spectacular racing, our world class hospitality and our fabulous art scene,” Shannon Arvin, president and CEO of Keeneland.

The horses will rollout in Lexington by the start of spring meet in 2022 and last until after Fall Meet.

