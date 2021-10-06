Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter days are here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers have arrived in Kentucky! This is just the beginning of a soggy setup.

A wave of energy will keep showers & some storms growing across Kentucky. There is a chance that some of the rain could be heavy at times. I don’t think that we will see widespread, nonstop rain chances. There will be plenty of dry moments. Just keep in mind that we could see some of those locally heavy rains.

This rain will end on Friday. It looks like the final showers should be out of central Kentucky right on time for the beginning of the Fall Meet at Keeneland. That also means our weekend will be filled with more sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

