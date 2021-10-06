Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter days are here

Wet weather returns
Wet weather returns(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers have arrived in Kentucky! This is just the beginning of a soggy setup.

A wave of energy will keep showers & some storms growing across Kentucky. There is a chance that some of the rain could be heavy at times. I don’t think that we will see widespread, nonstop rain chances. There will be plenty of dry moments. Just keep in mind that we could see some of those locally heavy rains.

This rain will end on Friday. It looks like the final showers should be out of central Kentucky right on time for the beginning of the Fall Meet at Keeneland. That also means our weekend will be filled with more sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say the man has life-threatening injuries.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Lexington
Members from the United Soccer League, Mayor Linda Gorton and Bill Shively, the founder of...
Lexington is getting a professional soccer team
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to...
Beshear’s proposed essential worker bonus could ease health care worker burnout, doctor says

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wet First Week Of October
Rain chances increase for mid week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled weather continues
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast