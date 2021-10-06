Madison County has highest of number of daily COVID-19 cases in Lexington metro area

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County has the highest number of average daily COVID-19 cases in the Lexington metro area.

Madison County Health officials tell us there is a glimpse of optimism but, right now, the county is in a very dark tunnel. Health leaders called on the public to be vigilant and keep fighting even as the pandemic continues.

“While we have seen a slight decrease in reports of the cases in Madison County, we are still in a very dangerous spot,” said Kelley McBride. Madison County Health Department.

McBride says the county’s incidence rate is still much higher than it should be. Currently, the county has just under 65 average daily cases incidence rate and just under an 11% positivity rate.

More than 15,000 Madison County residents have had COVID-19 and 144 have died.

“We have to be vigilant. That’s the most important thing I can say other than getting vaccinated,” McBride said. “Statistics are showing that those folks that are in the hospital because of COVID are largely unvaccinated. I know it’s difficult, it’s draining, we’re all getting tired of having to follow these recommendations but at this point to get those cases to come down further we have to be vigilant.”

McBride told us she believes COVID-19 fatigue is playing a big role in the number of cases that they’re continuing to see.

Right now, just under 50% of the county population has had at least one dose of a vaccine. When you look at the demographics for those above the age of 18, that number rises to just under 60%.

