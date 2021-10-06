New mural being painted near Transylvania University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new mural is going up in Lexington near Transylvania University.

It’ll be at the the corner of Jefferson St. and W Fourth St.

Transy provided the wall that’s serving as the canvas. The artist, Joe King, said the mural is based on Greek mythology. He said it will feature the Oracle of Delphi. and her giving her vision back to people.

King said he doesn’t know just yet when the piece will be fully finished.

King has been a tattoo artist in Lexington for decades and has also painted the mural inside Roulay, and another at Broomwagon.

