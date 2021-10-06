Advertisement

Picture of Edmonton water tower leads in national contest

Edmonton Water Tower
Edmonton Water Tower(Edmonton-Metcalfe Chamber)
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Edmonton, Ky. (WBKO) - A photo of a water tower in Edmonton is currently in first place in a national competition called ‘Tank of the Year. The picture is in the lead out of about 300 other water towers.

The photo was taken by Wayne Garmon Photography of the newly painted City of Edmonton Water Tower.

You can still vote to keep Edmonton in the lead by visiting tankoftheyear.tnemec.com. Tnemec, which is hosting the contest, is one of the largest privately held protective coatings manufacturers in North America.

You have until October 15 to cast your ballot. The winner will be announced on October 22.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

UK Basketball player Brennan Canada gave out tickets in Winchester Wednesday night for Big Blue...
UK basketball player gives away Big Blue Madness tickets in his hometown
After years of flooding, the Franklin County Humane Society is getting a new,...
Franklin Co. Humane Society getting new multimillion-dollar building
File image
Show us your photos/videos of severe weather
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
Ky. Attorney General Cameron to defend abortion law before U.S. Supreme Court