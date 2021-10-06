Advertisement

Program lets Fayette County residents follow construction activity in their neighborhoods

Fayette County residents can now view land use and building permit activity in their...
Fayette County residents can now view land use and building permit activity in their neighborhoods using a recently launched web-based platform.(Drew Aunkst)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County residents can now view land use and building permit activity in their neighborhoods using a recently launched web-based platform.

The program, AgencyCounter, offers a way to view development activity throughout Lexington.

AgencyCounter features notification alerts that will email residents when construction-related activity is occurring within a neighborhood, council district or along an individual block.

Residents can follow what’s happening in the community on either a mobile device or desktop computer. It is updated daily.

To get started, visit lexingtonky.agencycounter.com. To receive notifications about permits in specific areas, residents will need to submit their email address.

AgencyCounter is a newer version of Buildingeye, the program Lexington previously used to share permit activity with the public.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say the man has life-threatening injuries.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Lexington
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Members from the United Soccer League, Mayor Linda Gorton and Bill Shively, the founder of...
Lexington is getting a professional soccer team
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to...
Beshear’s proposed essential worker bonus could ease health care worker burnout, doctor says

Latest News

It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
There is no better way to celebrate the anniversary and the return of the Breeders’ Cup than...
Horse Mania returning to Lexington next year
MAP
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms On The Increase
Keeneland announced plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 8-30.
Keeneland limiting attendance for 2021 Fall Meet