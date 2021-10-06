Program lets Fayette County residents follow construction activity in their neighborhoods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County residents can now view land use and building permit activity in their neighborhoods using a recently launched web-based platform.

The program, AgencyCounter, offers a way to view development activity throughout Lexington.

AgencyCounter features notification alerts that will email residents when construction-related activity is occurring within a neighborhood, council district or along an individual block.

Residents can follow what’s happening in the community on either a mobile device or desktop computer. It is updated daily.

To get started, visit lexingtonky.agencycounter.com. To receive notifications about permits in specific areas, residents will need to submit their email address.

AgencyCounter is a newer version of Buildingeye, the program Lexington previously used to share permit activity with the public.

