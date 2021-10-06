Advertisement

Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff

It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr. Police say a suspect locked himself inside at apartment for around four hours.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police in Lexington.

It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr. Police say a suspect locked himself inside at apartment for around four hours.

Police haven’t released much information about the suspect, but we’re told he was wanted in connection with a robbery.

Neighbors also tell us this isn’t the first time police have been in the area to look for the suspect. They say officers have been there looking for the same person on two other occasions within the last few months.

Police say several apartments had to be evacuated during the standoff. FCPS officials also tell us schools in the area were placed on heightened alert, which means activity continues as normal inside the building but students don’t go outside.

The suspect was taken an area hospital after police say he fell through an attic while trying to escape.

No one else was hurt.

This is a developing story.

