Another Public Safety Job Fair being held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Public Safety Job Fair will be held in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Dept. announced on Facebook Tuesday that the Fall Lexington Public Safety Job Fair will be held on October 20 at Lexington Green at 161 Lexington Green Circle.

It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on Public Safety positions, benefits and other career opportunities with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, visit lexingtonky.gov/jobs.

