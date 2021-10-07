Advertisement

Another Public Safety Job Fair being held in Lexington

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Public Safety Job Fair will be held in Lexington.

RELATED

The Lexington Police Dept. announced on Facebook Tuesday that the Fall Lexington Public Safety Job Fair will be held on October 20 at Lexington Green at 161 Lexington Green Circle.

It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on Public Safety positions, benefits and other career opportunities with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, visit lexingtonky.gov/jobs.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

In Rowan County, the Gateway District Health Department is going to new lengths to try and...
Gateway District Health leaders using new approach to encourage vaccinations
Crews work to rescue a collapsed hiker on one of Red River Gorge's most difficult trails.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue responds to record number of rescues in 2021
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast |
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘Our cases are going down’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update