Chris Bailey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Low pressure continues to slowly work through the region, bringing additional rounds of showers and storms. This system will FINALLY move out of here on Friday and that sets the stage for a nice and mild October weekend in the bluegrass state.

Just like we have seen in recent days, showers and storms are coming at us in waves and it’s not wall to wall rain. These spiraling bands of showers and storms may put down torrential rain at times and this may lead to a few local issues.

Even with the low weakening and pulling away to our north, some leftover action lingers into Friday. This stuff is fairly scattered and more than likely confined to central and eastern parts of the state.

While the weekend looks to be in pretty good shape, there are some signs for a Saturday stray shower or two going up for some.

Mild temps are the rule this weekend and early next week as our next scattered storm maker approaches by Monday and Tuesday. This system is trending weaker as the system behind it trends stronger. This is a mega storm that will dump headline making snows across the Rockies. As it wraps up and moves toward Canada, it brings that trough our way later next week into the following weekend.